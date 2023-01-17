Video of Charlie Dior ‘grilling’ Zionfelix in an interview causes a stir

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Netizens have reacted to a video of Zionfelix being grilled by his guest, Charlie Dior, during a recent interview.



Midway through his interaction with the popular fashion critic, Zionfelix asked if the former had ever slept with a man, and this prompted a savage response from Charlie, who took charge of the interview.



Charlie threw back-to-back questions at the blogger and, at a point, dragged his (Zionfelix’s) sexual escapades with two women into the subject.



Charlie Dior, who wondered why Zionfelix would want to know who he (Charlie) sleeps with, asked if he would be happy if the same question was posed to him.



Zionfelix: Have you ever been a gay?



Charlie Dior: What does that mean? When you ask questions like that?



Zionfelix: I mean, have you ever slept with a guy?



Charlie Dior: So, you call me to this interview, I am dressed up so nice, I put on my expensive cologne just to ask me who I sleep with? How is that going to benefit your viewers?



Zionfelix: You have people who love you



Charlie Dior: The people who love me don’t want to know who I’m sleeping with. Zion, who are you sleeping with? You are sleeping with multiple women without condoms, and you ask, who I sleep with? That question is tasteless.



Zionfelix also asked if the style critic has ever masturbated and that he should state the process involved and this was his response;



“That’s a ridiculous question. Have you masturbated before? My family members are watching, and you are asking this question.”



