Video emerges of 'coded' traditional marriage of Kumawood star Big Akwes

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video of how the traditional marriage of Kumawood actor, Akwasi Asamoah, popularly known as Big Akwes, has been posted on YouTube.



The video, posted by Apuutoo TV was reportedly recorded on July 31, 2023 at Ankaase in the Ashanti Region.



It shows a setting believe to be the traditional home of the new bride, German-based lady called Freda; with both families duly represented, most of them clad in traditional attire.



The couple were interestingly spotted wearing white T-shirts over trousers, with the inscription Paris written in front of the actor's shirt.



The video was shot from the back of Freda and could not capture her face over the duration of the recording.



The said marriage has been confirmed in a TikTok video posted by Zionfelix.net.



Xandy Kamel, who was part of the live TikTok panel hinted that she has details about the marriage ceremony.



The popular actor, is, however, yet to comment about it.



Watch the video below for details:



