Video Flashback: Stonebwoy is selfish; he doesn't care about the rest of us - Kumi Guitar

Four years ago in 2018, when Stonebwoy was a Zylofon media signee, one of his label mates Kumi Guitar labelled him ‘ungrateful’ after he disclosed his intentions to exit the record label.



The high-life artiste and first to be signed unto the Zylofon media record label at that time expressed displeasure at the then tussle between the Entertainment Company and Stonebwoy.



Stonebwoy during that particular year disclosed plans of terminating his contract with Zyofon Media after their relationship went sour.



His decision at that time according to him was mainly because he has outgrown the company and as such needs to move on to establish his own.



It was in that light, Kumi Guitar accused Stonebwoy of exhibiting selfishness and ingratitude which could destroy the Zylofon brand if not checked.



He said Stonebwoy was unfair to the record label adding that, he intended to leave without properly fulfilling his own side of the contract.



“We have to learn to give back to people who are helping us. Stonebwoy can never say Zylofon media has done nothing for him. It was Zylofon Media that paid for all Stonebwoy’s expenses including his trips, recordings and his two major concerts which were held in Ashaiman and the National Theatre,”



