Victor Rymz releases ‘Abena’

Music of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

Fast-rising musician, Victor Rymz has released his latest single dubbed ‘Abena.’



Produced by Selfmade Beatz, the song talks about the singer’s admiration, obsession and love for one ‘Abena’.



The song is currently available on online music platforms including audiomack, apple music, shazam, Amazon and Spotify.



The Afro-pop musician, known in real life as Abiola Victor is known for his versatility and his creative song composition skills.



In an interview shortly after the release of ‘Abena’ Victor Rymz urged his fans to download and share the song on all social media handles, adding that his fans had contributed greatly to the success of his music career.



He stated that being capable of coming out with songs during this pandemic especially, took so much commitment and dedication, adding that



“The outbreak of coronavirus has greatly affected our activities as entertainers but passion for music continue to inspire people like me to keep persevering.



I really appreciate the fact that through it all my fans have not stopped supporting me. I thank them and urge them to continue to show me, love, by following me on all my social media handles and downloading my songs. Indeed, the sky is my starting point, I promise to keep thrilling Africans with more quality music,” he added.



The social media handles of the talented singer are ‘iamvictorrymz’ on Instagram and ‘Victor Rymz’ on Facebook.