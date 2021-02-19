Music of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

’Vibes For Days’: A 6-track hits galore by Kwamz & Flava

Music duo Kwamz & Flava

Good music comes in many flavors and on this new mixtape by the multi-talented duo, Kwamz & Flava, they served fans with a sonic variety.



The 6-track project takes listeners from the gritty streets of London to the beautiful paradise of Africa, fusing two worlds together with musical sounds and languages that create the perfect canvas.



The project features strong collaborations including records with Dutch producer, Yin Yang, fast-rising UK veteran producer, E.Double and Ghanaian sensation, Darkovibes to deliver an energetic project.



'Vibes For Days’ is the perfect blend of the melodic synths and witty lyricism fans have come to appreciate the duo for.



"The best way to describe Kwamz & Flava to anybody is simply unpredictable, we got vibes for days and you’ll never know what you will get from us," Kwamz & Flava speaking on the EP.



The EP lunges in straight away with viral song contenders, ‘Understand’ and ‘Buss Your Brain’ - crafty rhythms that will subconsciously reecho in your mind on first listen. Our personal favorite on the project and perhaps the strongest of the crop is ‘Beat’ featuring Darkovibes - an infectious melody leaving you pumped and hooked through and through.



Kwamz & Flava have consistently pushed the African sound with a decade of hit singles featuring Afro-Pop, Highlife and up-tempo dance style tracks. With 'Vibes For Days' joining this impressive repertoire, the duo have surely etched their names among the finest hitmakers from the United Kingdom, Europe and Ghana.



'Vibes For Days' is available on all digital streaming platforms globally.