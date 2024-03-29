Veteran nollywood actor Zack Orji survived two brain surgeries - AGN

Entertainment of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has disclosed that veteran actor, Zack Orji underwent two successful brain surgeries.



The national President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, who revealed this, said he is currently in good health.



Rollas said Zack needed to be flown abroad for a post-surgery evaluation, expressing his disappointment at those who spread false information about Zack’s death.



“Because of the internet age, people just want to grow their page and they can spill nonsense, that was why somebody woke up yesterday morning and said Zack has passed on and I quickly reacted. Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as we speak, if not because of privacy I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him.





"He just needs a post-surgery evaluation abroad and we are gradually gathering money to send him abroad for that. He has survived two brain surgeries, he is in good health, and he is speaking. For somebody to wake up and say that Zack has passed on, is inhuman,” he said.



One can recall that earlier, rumours broke out that the actor had died from a stroke.



Zack Orji slumped on December 31, 2023, and was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Abuja, before he was transferred to a private hospital for surgery.





TWI NEWS