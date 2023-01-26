Veteran musicians must shepherd today's artistes - Amakye Dede advocates

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Amakye Dede, has opened up on a conversation he had with rapper Sarkodie during a show.



According to the veteran singer in an interview on Kessben TV, Sarkodie ran into him and went a step closer to learning from him what the current generation of musicians can do to support the music ecosystem.



He noted, “Sarkodie is the only young musician who got close to me at an event to ask questions about the way forward for the Ghana music industry.



“I also had the time to explain things for him to understand, in fact, I was really eager to let him get deeper insight,” he added.



He added that if the seasoned musicians in the industry don't support the emerging artistes, they would struggle to establish their footing.



“If we, the veterans in the music scene who are still alive, don’t nurture the next generation of musicians, it will be difficult for them,” he explained.



Meanwhile, a few days ago, Samini revealed that Sarkodie had ignored his requests to collaborate during a Twitter space discussion.



After the news went viral, Sarkodie apologized to Samini, stating that the dancehall artiste's claims may not have been entirely accurate.



In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Sarkodie explained that since Samini called him out, he will likely face criticism from other individuals for refusing to work with them.



