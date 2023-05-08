Veteran gospel singers Daughters of Glorious Jesus announce a comeback

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2023

Music lovers who have been calling for new projects from veteran Ghanaian artistes have always maintained that their songs back in the day remain timeless.



Music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, made up of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah, have disclosed that they have an album that they plan to release sometime soon.



On their account, fans who have supported their music career have urged them to release new songs considering their songwriting skills.



"We are working on something new and pretty soon, it will be out," Edna told our reporter, Paula Amma Broni, at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards.



Cynthia Appiadu confirming the news added that in 2022, their single 'Nneɛma Foforo' was well received by the public, the reason why they plan to do more at the right time.



"The reason why Edna is saying pretty soon is that we have a lot of songs that we have recorded. It is just a matter of time for us to release them. We have a full album. We released some just last year and we are planning to release another one," she disclosed.



The trio with over 32 years of experience in the music industry graced the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in support of their colleagues. They had high hopes of a gospel singer picking up the ultimate 'Artiste of the Year' title which had eight nominees- Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Camidoh, King Promise.



Edna was optimistic that a gospel singer was going to be crowned winner of the highest VGMA title. "We are supporting everybody because we are all Ghanaians. Any of the two gospel artistes in that category can pick up the award, in fact, we have already won."



The 2023 VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' was picked up by rapper Black Sherif who won 4 awards on the night.





