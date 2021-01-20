Music of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: GNA

Veteran gospel musician Sam Martey releases new music video 'Lift Him High'

Ghanaian gospel singer Sam Martey

Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Sam Martey has released the visuals for his new single titled ‘Lift Him High’



The celebrated musician who normally sings in the "Ga" local dialect has graced the gospel circles with some soul inspiring songs and this new single would certainly ignite the spirit of worship among believers.



The song simply confers all authority on the Lord Jesus Christ who becomes a rock of salvation to anyone who comes to him.



The visuals of the song are very captivating especially with perfectly choreographed traditional dance bringing out the message of hope and salvation inspiring believers not to give up on the most High.



The veteran singer is geared up for 2021 and has set sight on serving gospel loving fans with some enthralling music projects with top Ghanaian musicians.



