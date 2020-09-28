Entertainment of Monday, 28 September 2020

Veteran gospel minstrels deliver sprit-filled performance at Women In Worship 2020

Stella Aba Seal performing on the night of the event

The 2020 Women In Worship themed 'Alpha and Omega' came off on Sunday, September 20 at the UPSA Auditorium with over 500 patrons gracing the occasion.



At their arrival, a beautifully built red carpet couch was in session to host the legends and other invited guests such as Apostle BB Frederick and wife Lady Anita Frederick, Rev Dr. and Mrs Rosina Adams, Rev Jane Mensah, Rev Abraham Lamptey and wife Cindy Thompson, Becky Bonney, Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Empress Gifty, Akuma Mama Zimbi, Counsellor Lutterodt and many other notable dignitaries.



A worship night described by many as a spirit-filled encounter with God and the most attended gospel event witnessed eleven (11) legends on stage ministering back to back hit songs inspired by the Holy Spirit.



The list included Bernice Office, Abaawa Connie, Rev Esther Nyamekye, Helena Rhabbles, Amy Newman, Stella Aba Seal, Hannah Marfo, Mary Ghansah, Diana Hopeson, Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong fame and the evergreen duo Tagoe Sisters.



The event was held ahead of 40th birthday celebration of the CEO of Genet Services and the curator of Women In Worship, Mrs Georgina Emmanuella Nettey.

