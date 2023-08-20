'Very painful experience' - Peter Obi commiserates with Wizkid as singer loses mother

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has commiserated with Wizkid over the death of his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun.



The Nigerian Grammy Award-winning singer, formally known as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, reportedly lost his mother in the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023.



In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, Obi described the death as a very painful experience.



"On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr. Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother. The death of a loved one is a very painful experience, more so a beloved mother," he wrote.



On behalf of his supporters known as Obidients, the former governor of Anambra state prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest. Obi also prayed to God to grant Wizkid and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.



"Dear Wizkid, may God Almighty who called her home grant her eternal rest in His kingdom and grant you and your family the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss. God bless you always," he added.



Political reactions trail Peter Obi's statement



Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakay, @GoziconC, said: "Twitter President, you have really hit the ground running. You are doing your job with all focus and dedication.



"Well done, President Peter Obi, Nigeria's Twitter President 2023-2031."



@sire_sommy, said: "Our leader, president for everybody. My condolence to the Ayodeji family. Wizkid really loved her."



Chris, @Topboychriss, said: "OBIdient family”. You have a way of bringing politics into every conversation ."



