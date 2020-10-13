Music of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Jonilar Laryea, Contributor

Vanilla Karr drops official video for 'Here for you'

play videoSinger Vanilla Karr

Equatorial Guinea’s afrobeat sensation, Vanilla Karr has teamed up with Ghanaian award-winning video director, Ebenezer Xbills for her new music video.



Officially released on October 10, 2020, the video is to compliment her new single; “Here for you” released days upon return from her long musical break.



The video was shot in Accra, Ghana where the music star is currently working on a couple songs and features.



'Here for You' unlike her previous releases is a powerful composition representing the new direction of her career.



According to the award-winning star, her return to active music at this time of the year was a deliberate decision to satisfy fans and music lovers who have been waiting for all these while.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.