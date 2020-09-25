Music of Friday, 25 September 2020

Vanessa Nice releases first mash-up after parting ways with Dreamwide Music

Vanessa Nice is out with a new piece

21-year-old singer Vanessa Turkson-Duodo known in the music industry as Vanessa Nice has released her first 'Mashup' titled 'Bad Influence' after parting ways with Dreamwide Music.



Afropop musician, Vanessa Nice, is certainly been loved by numerous of Ghanaians on how she uses her music talent to promote peace and love, and sings in English and Twi.



Vanessa Nice released her new single, Burning Desire in 2019 June 30, Burning Desire which was a mid-tempo Afropop track infused with some Highlife rhythms.



The Obomeng Kwahu-born girl is from a family of four of which she’s the last born. She is good on Guitar and a great lover of art.



Vanessa is attended KNUST where she studied computer science.

