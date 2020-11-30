Music of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Zack Zack, Contributor

Vandyke Lexis drops 'Paper'

play videoVandyke Lexis

Ghana has seen so many multi-talented youngsters in the music industry in the last couple of years.



These versatile young kings are gaining massive popularity in their fields of endeavor.



Few of the young guys who are taking the creative arts industry to the next level as far as musical talent is concerned are artistes such as Aboot, Larruso, Phrimpong, Phaize, and so on.



Larruso just performed with renowned artistes including the powerful American disc jockey and music producer, DJ Khalid which trended massively in Ghana.



This shows that Ghanaian youth got talent and they always refuse to disappoint when it comes to creativity especially in the aspect of music.



The next emerging artiste, that music promoter, Zack Agon believes can make an impact in the industry is this young Kumasi-based artiste called Vandyke Lexis.



"If he works hard enough and get a good team to coach and nurture him, he can blow because the talent is massive," said Zack Agon.



Vandyke has just released a banger titled 'Paper'.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.