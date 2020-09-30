Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Van Vicker shows off family in new video

Actor, Van Vicker and his family pictured in a car

Multiple award-winning actor, Van Vicker, has dazzled social media users with a new video flaunting his family as they went cruising around town.



In a new video sighted by Zionfelix.net on the official Instagram page of Van Vicker, he was seen having a good time with the people closest to him, his nuclear family.



The video saw the proud husband and father seated in a car with his family as they captured the moment on camera. The actor is among the few celebrities who have succeeded in keeping their family private from the public eye.



All the people captured in the video were seen beaming with smiles as they appeared very excited to be together.



Van Vicker captioned the post: “When you are oblivious of what your new phone does, coupled with trepidation, hence our dispositions. #thevanvickers.”





Watch video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.