Van Vicker’s comforting words of encouragement to John Dumelo

Entertainment of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

Before the day broke on December 8, the Electoral Commission had declared that Lydia Alhassan has won her re-election bid to represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon in the next parliament.



Her re-election meant John Dumelo lost his bid to win the parliamentary seat.



Twitter trolled John Dumelo, however, he and his team have raised questions about irregularities across the constituency and they have written to the Electoral Commission to conduct a recount.



John Dumelo’s friend and colleague Van Vicker, has taken to social media to send comforting words to John Dumelo.



“Your performance in the 2020 elections was phenomenal,” he said.



“You were a formidable opponent. Congrats my broda. Better luck next time. You remain our honorable,” he added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.