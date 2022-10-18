Van Vicker marks his 19th wedding anniversary

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Not many people can stand the test that comes with marriage, but Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, has happily marked his nineteen years of marriage with his wife, Adwoa Vicker.



In a video shared on TikTok, the actor asked his followers to duet and like his post, while he scrolled through images he had captured with his wife over the years.



“Today is my 19th wedding anniversary. Do wish me congratulations by liking, sharing, dueting & or stitching cos y'all know 28yrs of love and friendship is not a chicken change.



“Flying Without Wings' is OUR song, I want to re-enact on 16th Oct, 2003,” he shared on October 18, 2022.



The artiste's emotions when he was miming the song ‘Flying Without Wings’ by Westlife undoubtedly had him in his feels when he put all his emotions into singing and using gestures.



His grin and energy exuded radiance while he wore a white shirt that uncovered the tattoos on his arm.



Year in and year out, the mixed-race actor has always shared sweet messages to mark his wedding anniversary since their marriage.



Van Vicker and Adwoa Vicker have been high school sweethearts who got married in the year 2003 and are blessed with three children, two girls and one boy.





