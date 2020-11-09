Entertainment of Monday, 9 November 2020

Van Vicker lists 7 major lessons everyone should learn from Donald Trump’s defeat

Actor Van Vicker

African screen giant Van Vicker has listed seven major lessons he believes everyone should learn from President of the United States of America Donald Trump’s recent electoral defeat.



In a Facebook post captured by journalist and blogger Attractive Mustapha, he stated that the American people believed Donald Trump could make America great again.



That was what he sold to them and looking at his status as a businessman, they bought his ideology without really considering ‘how’ he intended to achieve it but then again who would question Trump’s capabilities; his ethoses are unequivocal.



Looking at the election results, simply, it is incontestable that the American people are disappointed in DT. He failed them abysmally.

Lessons:



1. History doesn’t always repeat itself.



2. Being an expert in one or more particular areas does not axiomatically make u an expert in other areas even if they are related areas of expertise.



3. Selling an idea may be easy but the actual execution is the real deal.



4. Don’t rely totally on the credibilities of people it pays to ask further questions and get clarifications.



5. Be part of the change u want to effect.



6. If you don’t like what u are getting, perhaps u would want to CHANGE what you are giving.



7. Never take (THE) people for granted.



CONGRATS TO THE 46TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF ? @joebiden

