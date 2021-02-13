Entertainment of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Valentine’s day should be reserved for married couples – Public speaker

Vals day is celebrated annually on February 14

Public speaker and Educationist Eustace Akwei expounds that, Valentine’s Day should be reserved for married couples because, “people dating rather make a whole meal out of Valentine’s Day, they are not married and they are doing the most out of it”. He claims that after they get married the fire dies.



As stated by him, before marriage, valentines day was something that people look forward to but after marriage, they think to themselves “what’s the worst thing that can happen”.



In a discussion with Nana Yaw Odame on e.TV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge, he said that “it is actually very important to keep the spice of whatever relationship you have”.



He made it clear that “if you are keeping the spice and trying to introduce something new into your relationship, it is a good thing”.



So he thinks that married couples should rather make a lot out of Valentine’s Day more than people dating.