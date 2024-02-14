You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 02 14Article 1916848

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

Valentine’s Day gradually moving away from promiscuity – Prophet Atarah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

File photo of a Val's Day gift File photo of a Val's Day gift

General overseer and leader of Believers Grace Ministry International, Prophet Joseph Atarah, has observed that Valentine’s Day celebration is gradually 'shaking off' the promiscuous concept attached to it.

The Gospel musician, made these statements while encouraging Christians to get involved with the celebration of the special day which is gradually transitioning into Chocolates Day in Ghana.

In an interview with Property FM, he said,

“Previously people used to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a promiscuous manner but one of our former presidents made it a chocolate celebration day.

“So you can see that God has transformed the celebration of Valentine from one situation to another situation and we all know the worth of cocoa which is used to produce chocolate."

He continued, "If we have been able to transition from Valentine to chocolate then it’s a very big celebration for us in Ghana and everyone likes cocoa whether you’re a Christian or not.

“If Valentine is a celebration of love then Christians also have to get involved because even Jesus Christ came to show love to everyone."

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment