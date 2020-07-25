Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

VIDEO: What Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo said about Wiyaala that got her angry

play videoArnold Asamoah-Baidoo is a journalist and entertainment analyst

Musician Wiyaala has expressed discontentment over some comments Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo made on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum hosted by Abrantepa.



In a video clip she posted on Instagram, she mentioned that the submission of the entertainment journalist and critic during a discussion on whether or not music producer JMJ’s assertion that the female music scene is virtually dead after the exit of Kaakie, Ebony and a few others, was distasteful.



“This message is going to industry players especially those who do the blogging criticising or whatever. JMJ, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and all your whatever, if I don’t really count in this industry and I have never been counted as part of this industry, then don’t discuss me when you’re talking about showbiz in Ghana,” she fumed.



Wiyaala continued: “You can’t always mention my name and turn around and say ‘shouts to Wiyaala but she doesn’t count because she and manager are just concentrating abroad doing international stuff…”



JMJ had in an interview said “During the time of Kaakie I am sure you guys saw how active she was with her A-game and changing the scene so quickly. Same was MzVee and Ebony (of blessed memory) when they hopped on too – these 3 females directed all the traffic to their corner and gave us hits back to back nonstop“.



“We can hardly see any female in that same light as them. Shouts to Wiyaala who is doing well out the, she could be an exception but the rest are still not there yet for me” JMJ explained.



Arnold however disagreed with the music producer’s claim.



Here’s what Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo said on Bloggers' Forum.





