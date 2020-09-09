Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

VIDEO FLASHBACK: When a married woman gives you the chance, use her - Lutterodt

play videoCounselor George Lutterodt

Controversial Ghanaian counsellor George Lutterodt on this day in 2017 started a huge conversation on social media over his comments on the rise of infidelity in marriages.



According to the counsellor, though the society frowns on such act, women don’t easily cheat on their husbands and when they do, they usually have good reasons for that.



Hence, he advised men who are approached by married women for sex to take advantage of the opportunity as they could be saving lives.



“When a married woman gives you access to herself, not under duress, not under compulsion, not at a gunpoint but voluntarily and you have the heart to use, use it



“Women are very sacred, they hardly cheat on their spouses … so when you find a woman doing it because nobody can justify cheating, she might have a reason,” he told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.



In the last two months, the counsellor was condemned by some celebrities and feminists over his comments that female rape victims enjoy the sexual act.



Watch the video below:





