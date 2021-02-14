Entertainment of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

VIDEO FLASHBACK: Valentine's Day must not produce unwanted street children - Counsellor Lutterodt

play videoCounsellor, George Lutterodt

On February 14, 2018, Counsellor George Lutterodt said valentine’s day is not meant for lovers to produce children when they are not ready to cater for them.



He advised that girls who cannot be disciplined on the day should have a condom in their bag to protect them from unwanted pregnancy.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Counsellor Lutterodt said, “Valentines Day should not produce us unwanted babies on our streets, we are tired of these street children that we don’t know who their fathers are because some people went to enjoy valentines and came."



“So I am urging every woman that this valentines day, get a condom from today into your bag so that in case you can’t protect yourself and want to have sexual intercourse, I am pleading with you, use the condom that is available to you in your own bag,” he added.



He further lauded girls who move about with condoms in their bags.



Watch the video below.



