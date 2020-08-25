Music of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Charterhouse Ghana

VGMAs comes off this weekend

Official artwork for the event

The 21st Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is scheduled to climax with a three-day music celebration, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August, 2020. Dubbed the VGMA Weekend, the event will celebrate our steep culture, vivacious music, and iconic artistes.



30 Awards will be presented at 2 exclusive events on Friday 28th, and Saturday 29th August at 8pm each night. And on the 30th of August, the frontline workers of Covid-19 will be honoured with the VGMA Covid19 Heroes Concert, also starting at 8pm.



A galaxy of stars is billed to thrill a million-plus audiences with exciting performances. They include EL, Kidi, Adina, Kuame Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah, King Promise, Eno Barony, Strongman, Celestine Donkor, Ras kuku, Efya, Kofi Mole, Epixode and many more.



Unlike previous years, there shall be no ticket sales. Attendance shall be strictly by invitation. However, music lovers can enjoy the VGMA Weekend experience from the front seat of the comfort of their homes, by watching the live broadcast on TV3 in Ghana, Soundcity TV, The Base TV, Rok Ghana on DSTV & GOtv in Africa, and worldwide via the internet on MTVbase and on Ghana Music Awards social media pages, 8pm each night.



Who takes over from Ebony as the Artiste of the Year? Who will emerge the Reggae/Dance Hall Artiste of the Year? New Artiste of the Year? Best Rapper of the Year? Or Highlife Artiste of the Year? For these and more, do not miss a day of the weekend of great Ghanaian music celebration.



The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is produced by Charterhouse with support from TV3, DSTV, KPMG, Soundcity, Media partners, and brought to you by Vodafone, ‘Ready?’ For more information and on-thego-updates, kindly visit www.GhanaMusicAwards.com or Ghana Music Awards on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

