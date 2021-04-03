VGMAs Unsung nominee Queendalyn says Jesus is the answer

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Andy Akyeampong, Contributor

With the sudden emergence of a new crop of musical talents on Ghana's buzzing music scene, the Gospel fraternity has had its fair share with the introduction of the anointed and skilled minstrel Queendalyn Yurglee.



With her nomination for VGMA unsung category, she is tipped to be one of Ghana's incoming global music exports. Queendalyn draws her style, passion, and efficacy from her wealth of experience in the ministry.



She has been privileged to have at one point in her life, worked with Nigeria's father of contemporary gospel Sammie Okposo, Ghana's Sonnie Badu.



Following her discovery by Nigeria's Tim Godfrey, she has risen through the ranks of the worship ministry to even be at one time, the frontline worshipper for global gospel music giant, Hillsong.



In the face of a new normal where everyone is preparing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Queendalyn Yurglee throws a metaphorical standpoint to the entire narrative.



Just as a vaccine is needed to an ailing world, so is Queendalyn's artistry and songs to the not so vibrant contemporary gospel music scene, especially with regard to the female wing.



She debuts unto the scene today with a new single dubbed 'Jesus', which is sure to break limitations and announce her to a global audience.



The single which comes with exotic visuals shot in the scenic land of Dubai transcends global standards and is sure to put Ghana's gospel music on the map.



In her words, she expresses, "Jesus is the vaccine the world needs and because He lives in me, it's my duty to cure this sick world through the songs He blesses me with".



Queendalyn Yurglee is just the beginning of a global takeover and Ghana Gospel's ticket to the international market!



Watch the video for her single Jesus that was shot in Dubai below.



