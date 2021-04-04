VGMAs 2021: A look at some 4 keenly contested categories

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The nominees for the 2021 VGMAs have been unveiled and as usual, some categories appear to be much more ‘packed’ and highly competitive than others.



Arguably, these categories are expected to face fierce competition and this is because all the artistes who find themselves there are equally deserving of the award having rolled up their sleeves and worked extremely hard within the year under review.



Let's take a look at some VGMA categories that are keenly contested.



1. Best Hip-hop Song category



This particular category has the likes of Medikal’s ‘La Hustle’, Bossom PYung’s ‘Atta Adwoa’, Kweku Flick’s ‘Money’, Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Live from 233’, Eno Barony’ ‘Force Them to Play Nonsense’, Joey B’s 'Akobam', Kofi Jamar’s ‘Ekorso', battling it out.



If you’re an avid music listener and followed the trends, it’s easy to tell that all the above-nominated songs have lived up to expectation and as such well-deserving of the category.







Most of these songs became anthems and garnered remarkable views on YouTube. Due to how influential they were, the audience appeal and fanbase of the aforementioned musicians increased.





2. Best Afrobeats/Afropop song of the year









You probably might have heard afrobeat bangers like KiDi’s ‘Say Cheese’, Gyakie’s ‘Forever’, Darkovibes’s ‘Ina song’, King Promise’s ‘Sisa’, Kelvynbwoy’s ‘Momo’.



All good right? But unfortunately, only one is expected to win the ‘Best Afrobeats/Afropop’ Song of the Year.



From all indications, this is also a keenly contested category as all songs are well deserving of such an award.



Although there were restrictions on public gatherings as a measure to curb the spread of Coronavirus, persons who had events like weddings with limited numbers never left the venues without hearing these songs. It was part of every DJ's playlist for parties and weddings. As for radio and TV airplay, you don't need to be told.



3. Best High-life Song









This is another tight category that has the likes of Kofi Kinaata, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Akwaboah, Dada Hafco, Lord Paper, Sista Afia, and Mr. Drew.



Obviously, a closely contended one because all these artistes deserve the win. These were bangers that came with videos. The songs were popular and became the taste of many highlife music enthusiasts.



The number of songs nominated for this category gives credence to the fact that the highlife music genre performed well within the year under review. A few years back, this category suffered as it struggled to have three nominees.



4. Artiste of the Year











Adina, KiDi, Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, and Sarkodie have been nominated for the 2021 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ category.



Kuami Eugene who emerged as the winner for the 2020 edition of the VGMAs is expected to defend his title from these music giants who have also been consistent throughout the year. His 'Open Gate' was a monster hit, he featured on several songs that became popular and had his audience appeal reach a crescendo. It has been said that Kuami Eugene has the Midas touch. He produces your song or features on it and it's a guaranteed hit.



His label mate, KiDi, was recently crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 3Music Awards and is aiming to grab this to make a statement. KiDi in 2020 release an EP which did remarkably well. The 'Blue' EP has been nominated in the VGMAs EP of the Year category.



The two rappers in this category, (Medikal and Sarkodie) have also been extremely relevant and consistent with their craft. Both released monster hit songs and did great collaborations. While Sarkodie made waves with 'Happy Day' and other records, Medikal gained prominence with 'La Hustle' among others.



Diana Hamilton, the only gospel singer in this category has outdone herself in her field. Deserving just like the other nominees, Diana has in recent times proved herself worthy by sweeping several awards and recognitions in Ghana and beyond. Her single 'Adom' did the magic for her.



Adina will definitely not be a walkover because she released some good songs within the year under review and stepped up her game! A list of popular songs cannot be released with her 'WHY' featuring and her vocal delivery will sweep you off your feet!