Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Class FM

VGMA21: Kuami Eugene justifies why he is Artiste of the Year

play videoKuami Eugene won the Artist of the Year award at the just ended VGMA's

Kuami Eugene has justified why, in his opinion, he deserves the recently-awarded Artiste of the Year crown at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



He put out a list of his achievements throughout his three-year period in the Ghana music industry.



Many social commentators have disagreed with Kuami Eugene’s win, however, the ‘Rockstar’ has attempted to silence all his critics.



Aside from his major win on the night, the Lynx Entertainment signee was adjudged the Highlife Artiste of the Year.



He faced stiff competition from King Promise, KiDi, Dada Hafco, Akwaboah, Adina and Kofi Kinaata.



The 2020 VGMAs came off on Friday and Saturday, August 28 and 29, 2020.













