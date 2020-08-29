Entertainment of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: GH Base

#VGMA21: Full list of winners for first night

Some of the winners of this years VGMA21

The 21st edition of The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came off last night but has been segmented into three days starting from Friday, August 28 to Sunday, August 30 2020.



The new arrangement was necessitated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 which had forced the event to be postponed from May to August.



As a result, for the first time, the VGMA was staged without the presence of the fans who make the event pomp and glamorous.



Performances from Kofi Mole, Eno Barony, Strongman, Fameye, Ras Kuuku, Kelvynboy etc., gave a perfect touch and created the perfect euphoria for a big show which was watched by millions of Ghanaians behind their television sets and via the internet.



Below Are The List Of Winners For The First Night:



1, Instrumentalist Of The Year –––Winner: Emmanuel Bludo



2, Male Vocalist Of The Year ––– Winner: MOG Music



3, Female Vocalist Of The Year ––– Winner: Celestine Donkor



4, Songwriter Of The Year ––– Winner: Kofi Kinaata



5, Record Of The Year ––– Winner: Okyeame Kwame



6, Best Music Video Of The Year ––– Winner: Cina Soul



7, Best Music Group Of The Year ––– Winner: DopeNation



8, Producer Of The Year ––– Winner: M.O.G Beatz



9, African Act Of The Year ––– Winner: Burna Boy



10, Best International Collaboration Of The Year ––– Winner: Sarkodie ft. Rudeboy (Lucky)



Today August 29, will also see the presentation of awards to deserving individuals. The much-coveted ‘Artiste Of The Year’ is expected to be presented tomorrow with many tipping Sarkodie as the winner.



Sunday, August 30, 2020, will mark a concert by musicians to appreciate the efforts of the frontline health workers who have sacrificed and contributed immensely towards the collective fight against Coronavirus.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.