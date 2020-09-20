Entertainment of Sunday, 20 September 2020

VGMA20: I impressed upon ‘feuding’ Akosua Agyapong, Rex Omar to come together - Amandzeba

Akosua Agyapong and Rex Omar

Legendary Ghanaian hi-life Musician, Amandzeba Nat Brew has narrated how the now-defunct ‘NAKOREX’ band came together to stage one of Ghana’s greatest performances at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020 edition (VGMA), MyNewsGh.com reports.



The Hi-life great who appeared as an exclusive guest on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s popular ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program told host, Hammer Nti that the organizers informed them about the concept and he in turn called Akosua Agyapong (a celebrated Ghanaian Hi-life legend) who has publicly berated Rex Omar, over music royalties’ collection and distribution services supervised by the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) that he Omar serves as President.



Amadzeba explained that, when the concept was sold to him, he held a separate conversation with the feuding duo (Rex Omar and Akosua Agyapong) to put their differences aside and work together as professionals and adults.



He continued that, they all had a cordial relationship in their rehearsals and even recalled fond memories of their days as a band group.



“Is not that we are kids and of course is not that I called them to order. I can’t do that but I placed a call on both of them and asked them to forget about their differences so we can do this for the fans and the Ghanaian populace so basically we just had fun and the results is what we all witnessed.”



‘NAKOREX’ was a Ghanaian Hi-life supergroup active in the 1990s. The band was formed in 1992 by the musicians; Nat Brew, Rex Omar, and Akosua Agyapong, and took its name from the first few letters of each member’s name. Brew and Agyapong were later married. Their musical style combined high-tech and standard instruments, with an emphasis on live performances.



The biggest song of the collective was ‘Kpanlogo Yede’, which is regarded as a classic Ghanaian song utilizing the kpanlogo drums and rhythms popular in Kpanlogo.



The band split up in 2015, following the divorce of Nat Brew (by then going under the name of “Amandzeba”) and Agyapong but Nat Brew denied that the split up was a result of the divorce.



However, for some time now, Akosua Agyapong, who formerly served as a member of GHAMRO has incessantly accused the current GHAMRO Chairman, Mr Rex Omar of misappropriating funds collected by the organisation as ‘music royalties’ and has threatened to initiate legal actions against the latter.



She is of the belief that the monies retrieved by GHAMRO as music royalties were way higher than monies distributed to registered musicians under the umbrella of the music rights organisation.





