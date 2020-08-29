Entertainment of Saturday, 29 August 2020

VGMA 21: What your favorite celebrities wore on the red carpet

Musicians DopeNation and Okyeame Kwame on the red carpet

Music, movies and many other entertainment have created a special place for red carpets, and the VGMA is no exception.



Celebrities took special care to look dapper on the night. Call it a show off, but most Ghanaian celebrities go all out to look classy and sassy for the VGMA.



This year, while many of the celebrities put in the effort to look good, others came in as if they had no idea where they were going to, but this is just day one of three - there are two days more to go.



GhanaWeb.com caught a few scenes of your favourite celebrities on the first day of this year’s VGMA red carpet.



