VGMA 2020: Cina Soul’s cinematic visual for “Killi Mi” wins her first award

Ghanaian afro-pop songstress and songwriter Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, known in Ghana hosw business as Cina Soul, has registered her name in the list of winners for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Cina Soul, 24, won the only nomination with her cinematic visual for her song, “Killi Mi”.



She conquered strong competitors like RJZ, EL, Joel B, Epixode, Becca, Kuami Eugene, and Celestine Donkor to grab her first ever VGMA accolade.



“Killi Mi” is Cina Soul’s major single released last year. The song comes with powerful visuals, in which we see a physically and emotionally abusive relationship unfold.



The video takes viewers through a range of emotions including love, hate, infatuation, power, obsession, anger, and passion as it knits together the story of a woman’s struggle to break free from a toxic cycle. The video stays true to the afro-centric vibe we expect from the song, in its sets, scenes, and styling.



The 21st annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is a three-day music celebration, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August, 2020. Dubbed the “VGMA Weekend”, the event will celebrate our steep culture, vivacious music, and iconic artistes.



According to Charterhouse, the organisers of the award scheme, 30 accolades will be handed to hard working musicians during the first two days period.



A galaxy of stars has been billed to thrill a million-plus audiences with exciting performances.



They include EL, Kidi, Adina, Kuame Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah, King Promise, Eno Barony, Strongman, Celestine Donkor, Ras kuku, Efya, Kofi Mole, Epixode and many more.



So far, Eno, Strongman, Quamina MP, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi Mole, Ras Kuuku and Fameye have performed. The rest are scheduled for Saturday, August 29.



Unlike previous years, there are no ticket sales. Attendance were strictly by invitation.



However, music lovers can enjoy the VGMA Weekend experience from the front seat of the comfort of their homes, by watching the live broadcast on TV3 in Ghana, Pulse.com.gh, Soundcity TV, The Base TV, Rok Ghana on DSTV & GOtv in Africa, and worldwide via the internet on MTVbase and on Ghana Music Awards social media pages, 8pm each night.

