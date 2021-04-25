Using your mum for sakawa only to buy a Toyota Camry is foolishness - Prophet Oduro

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, Head Pastor of the Alabaster International Ministries has said that it is pure foolishness to go for money rituals just to buy a Camry.



The conversation on money rituals has taken center stage in Ghana after the death of an 11 years old who was killed by two teenagers who intended to take him for money rituals.



There have been concerns that media plurality and the lack of regulation for content produced by numerous television and radio stations have led to the sad development.



Reacting to the raging debate on money rituals, Rev Kofi Oduro noted that “only fools go for money rituals just so they can buy just a Camry”.



To him, if there is potency in money rituals, people who are involved should be able to live the needed luxury like buying all the expensive cars in the world but if they can’t afford to buy those luxurious cars and can only afford cheap cars, then it’s worthless to waste time.



