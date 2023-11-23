Use your platforms to share African stories - Naa Ashorkor urges content creators

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku is calling for content creators to showcase Africa positively on the global stage.



According to her, it is important to tell authentic African stories without being influenced by Western narratives.



Naa Ashorkor shared this during a podcast-style conversation at the Africa’s Business Heroes event in Kigali, Rwanda on November 23.



As a creative content creator with over 200 live shows, Naa Ashorkor called for intentionality in portraying African culture, suggesting that African elements like clothing, hairstyles, and local languages be incorporated to make content more relatable globally.



She urged content creators to leverage platforms like TikTok and YouTube to share these stories globally.



“Content is global. If l put content on TikTok in Ghana someone in China will be watching it and it is an opportunity for me to expose who Africans and Ghanaians are," she said.



The broadcast journalist urged content creators to “understand that what we have is gold. The best shows about humanity and culture are in Africa. The best stories are told in Africa and we must tell them ourselves.”



“It is about humanity and the wealth in our stories. Create TikTok videos about African stories and tell our stories better because African stories are best told by Africans.”



