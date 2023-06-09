Use the internet to promote local movies - Filmakers urged

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: GNA

Chief Executive Officer of National Flim Authority, Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, has asked players in the film industry to use the internet to promote local movies to the world.



She said the local film industry needed to use new technologies such as the Internet to distribute, exhibit, and market their films to the rest of the world.



She made the call during the film’s sector stakeholders meeting in Tamale organized by the National Flim Authority in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority and funded by the World Bank.



It was to build the capacity of the stakeholders in the film industry in the Northern Region to promote their films globally.



Madam Asante urged the film industry to develop technical standards for productions to meet the global standard and build their capacity by learning from other countries.



She encouraged the film industry to use films to project the country and her rich culture to the world.



Mr George Bosompim, Public Relations Officer of Ghana Academy of Film and Television Arts, advised the film producers to comply with the laws regulating copyright and disbursement of royalties.



He urged them to conduct research on films in the country and the world to help them improve their production standards.



He also advised them to promote and facilitate co-production between local and foreign producers as part of measures to promote their movies.



Professor Gabriel Eshun, Technical Advisor for Ghana Tourism Development Project, also called upon the film industry to promote the moral, ethical, and aesthetic value of Ghanaian society as part of tourism promotion to the world.