Entertainment of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Upgraded Odweanoma paragliding site to be commissioned during ‘Yenko Kwahu’ festival

Paragliding Festival

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Kwahu Traditional Authority and the Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN) is scheduled to commission the upgraded Odweanoma Paragliding Site on Monday, September 21, a statement by the GTA has said.



According to the statement, the Paragliding Festival, which is one of the flagship events on the tourism calendar, is organised twice every year by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to coincide with the Easter Festivities and also the Corporate Paragliding in September.



The Paragliding Festival was instituted in 2005 by the then Minister of Tourism and Modernization of the Capital City, the late Jake Otanka Obetsebi Lamptey, to promote both domestic and international tourism.



“The Odweanoma Paragliding Site has been upgraded to further improve the facility into a model event ground capable of supporting all year round recreational activities. It includes the construction of a new entrance post, fencing of the event ground, paving of the entire event area, construction of an enclosed VIP catering area, resurfacing of viewing partition and installation of additional overhead polytanks.



“Busts of the Late Hon. Jake Otanka Obetsebi Lamptey and Ferdinand Ayim will be unveiled as part of the commissioning whereas plaques will also be placed at the site to acknowledge the contributions and support of individuals who have supported the development and growth of the sport in Kwahu, Atibie.”



In a related development, GTA in collaboration with the Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN) is organising the 2nd Edition of ‘YENKO KWAHU’ under the theme, ‘Our Home, Our Strength, Our Heritage.



Though the annual Corporate Paragliding Festival and ‘Yenko Kwahu’ is organised each year, this year’s event will not be held due to Covid-19.



However, the GTA is collaborating with KPN to organise this year’s “Yenko Kwahu” as part of activities to promote domestic tourism and the Authority’s flagship campaign dubbed See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.