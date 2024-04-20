Upcoming actors must cooperate with veterans for industry growth - Ken Fiati

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Ghanaian actor and movie director, Ken Fiati, has highlighted the need for unity between seasoned actors and up-and-coming talents in the film industry.



According to him, collaboration is key to overcoming the current challenges and unlocking the industry's potential.



Fiati, who is directing the play "In the Chest of A Woman" at the National Theatre in Accra, shared his insights with Graphic Showbiz.



He emphasized the importance of mentorship and the exchange of ideas between veterans and the new generation to elevate the industry.



He mentioned that this exchange of knowledge and modern practices is vital for progress.



“If we can have the type of chemistry and synergy that we currently have on the set of 'In The Chest of A Woman', it will help with industry growth.



“We have people such as Akofa Edjeani and Edinam Atatsi on set, and they are willing to share what they know with the younger ones and give them lifehacks on the profession. The younger ones are also telling them how things are done in this day and age,” he said.



The star of "Aloe Vera" pointed out that the industry is struggling with funding, distribution, and international recognition.



He is convinced that now is the time for industry players to come together and work towards a common goal.



Fiati clarified that true collaboration extends beyond joint projects; it's about pooling knowledge, resources, and opportunities to foster collective growth.



