Music of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Konkonsa Nankwe, Contributor

Up-close with Ghanaian international disc jockey 'DJ Nash'

French based Ghanaian DJ, Awudu Nashiru-Deen also known as 'DJ Nash'

Awudu Nashiru-Deen, known professionally as DJ Nash is one of the pioneers of Disc Jockeys in France from Ghana.



Awudu attended a 'DJ school' and pursued professional courses in France in 2000.



He started his DJ career when the craft was not well respected and profitable enough.



DJ Nash released his multiple award-winning joint album dubbed 'Sochira' with his artist Sheriff Ghale in 2004.



He also won 'Album of the Year' with his song dubbed 'Election Time' and the best Reggae song of the year at the Ghana Music Awards with his song which featured ace producer Panji on it.



His faith in investing in Ghana music is very light as with his over 24 years practical experience in France he solidly believes there is no industry in Ghana.



He says this in reference to the weak system of our digital database of the Ghana music industry, distribution and streaming right.



DJ Nash has confirmed another possible release on the 30th of October 2020, whilst promising to continually do more online publicity.





