Unveiling 'Inside Me': Cee Levelz's music journey with Delmi Media and Entertainment

Delmi Media and Entertainment proudly presents the highly anticipated debut EP, "Inside Me," by Cee Levelz.



Scheduled for release on March 23, 2024, this six-track EP signifies a significant milestone in Cee Levelz's musical odyssey.



It is a testament to his talent, creativity, and the steadfast support of Delmi Media and Entertainment.



Join us as we uncover the enthralling narrative behind the EP and delve into Cee Levelz's artistic vision.



Updates of the EP will be shared on his social media handles on Instagram, iamceelevelz, Facebook: cee levelz, Twitter: iamceelevelz and Tiktok; iamceelevelz1



Ebenezer Quayson, known artistically as Cee Levelz, is a rising star in the Afrobeat genre from Takoradi, Ghana.



Since joining forces with Delmi Media and Entertainment in July 2022, Cee Levelz has emerged as a dynamic artiste, blending soulful melodies, infectious rhythms, and profound lyrics.



His journey from Takoradi to the global stage showcases his dedication to music and passion for his craft.



Delmi Media and Entertainment is a leading force in the music industry, dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and promoting diverse musical talents worldwide.



With its roots in Ghana and headquarters in Canada, the brand bridges continents by celebrating Ghana's cultural heritage while embracing global influences.



Delmi Media and Entertainment provides artists like Cee Levelz with the platform, resources, and support needed to realize their creative vision and connect with audiences globally.



Inside Me: The EP



"Inside Me" transcends being a mere collection of songs; it is a musical voyage that invites listeners to explore the depths of Cee Levelz's artistry and soul.



From the rhythmic beats of "Medaase" to the heartfelt ballad "Mon Babe," each track on the EP showcases Cee Levelz's versatility and ability to captivate audiences with emotive vocals and compelling storytelling.



With tracks like "My Money," "Ghana Jollof," "Day One," and "Low Tempo," Cee Levelz delivers a blend of Afrobeat, R&B, and soul that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.



As management prepares to unveil "Inside Me" to the world, we invite music enthusiasts everywhere to embark on this unforgettable journey.



From the shores of Takoradi to the global stage, Cee Levelz's music transcends boundaries and speaks the universal language of the heart.



With the unwavering support of Delmi Media and Entertainment, Cee Levelz is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene worldwide. Prepare to immerse yourself in the magic of "Inside Me" and experience Cee Levelz's music in a whole new light.



Find Cee Levelz on all streaming platforms as (@ceelevelz) and follow all the latest from him here on Instagram (@iamceelevelz) or Facebook @ceelevelz) also, Find Delmi Media on social platforms and follow the latest from us here (@delmimedia) and on our website (www.delmimedia.com).