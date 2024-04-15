Untold story of why Okyeame Kwame declined to be on Bawumia's manifesto committee

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Ghanaian Hiplife legend, Okyeame Kwame has disclosed the reasons for his refusal to join the Manifesto Committee on Creative Arts for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Recall that in February 2024, the list of the 16-member committee chaired by Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, the CEO of the National Film Authority, was released.



The members include musicians, actors, entrepreneurs, academics, and government officials involved in the creative arts sector, including Okyeame Kwame and actor Prince David Osei.



However, Okyeame Kwame later released a statement declining the position, citing the fact that he chose to remain apolitical in his views.



Sharing the untold story of how his name was added to the list in an interview with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Okyeame Kwame narrated how an undisclosed individual had pitched the position to him, to which he initially agreed.



However, upon reflection, he remembered some contractual obligations to remain neutral. He then informed the said individual of his decision to not officially join but to contribute ideas only.



“Somebody called me and said that they wanted me to be part of the team. I said okay at first. Even my children were excited. It felt good.



“But then I remembered the contracts that I signed with various organizations and in those contracts, I was supposed to remain ‘apolitical’ or ‘neutral’.



“So I called this person and said that I would not officially be joining the team, I could only put my ideas forward. I remember telling that person twice. The person didn't say anything," he disclosed.



Despite this, his name appeared on the list of selected individuals, prompting him to issue a clarification letter stating his non-partisan terms.



“A few days later, my name was on the list of individuals selected to be part of Bawumia’s manifesto committee on creative arts.



“That is why I had to write a letter to say that I had not agreed to do this on my terms as a non-partisan participant," he said.



Okyeame Kwame blamed the situation on the volatile political landscape in Ghana.



He juxtaposed it with that of the United States, where creatives could support a political party openly but the same was not the case for Ghana.



"Does our democracy allow that? In the US, artistes can openly support a political party but still get patronized.



"In Ghana, it’s different here. You can’t support a political party and move on normally. There is no such thing as political neutrality in Ghana," he said.



