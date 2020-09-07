Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

United Nations finally speak on Dr UN’s fake awards saga

The United Nations say it has no relationship with Dr Fordjour and his outfit

The United Nations has finally reacted to the trending Dr UN’s fake awards saga.



The UN-Ghana in a press statement issued in an address to the saga has disassociated itself from the awards scheme purported to be associated with the UN.



Again, the UN-Ghana reacting to the issue has stated unequivocally that they have no alliance with Blueprint Global Awards Challenge nor with the organizers of the fake awards.



The United Nations further in their release urged the general public not to be swayed by some of these scandalous acts.



They urged all and sundry to visit their relevant UN agencies/UN-Ghana websites to get the latest and correct news. Visit; https://ghana.un.org/en.



The news regarding Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour alias Dr UN has been trending for the past few days.



As reported, he(Dr UN) has scammed Sarkodie, Apostle Kantanka, Wontumi, Legon Vice-Chancellor, Berla Mundi, Nathaniel Attoh, Natalie Fort and many others.



The above-mentioned names among other prominent individuals who fell for his scam were presented with fake plaques in an award dubbed the 7th edition of the Global Leadership Service to Humanity.



These personalities after receiving the award and making noise on social media have been heavily trolled.



Some Netizens claimed the plaques received by these celebs/politicians were cocktail mixers decorated with metallic gold spray.



Read the press release below;





The @UNinGhana has no affiliation with the Blueprint Global Challenge Awards, nor with the organizers.



We advise the general public to access genuine info. by visiting the relevant @UN websites or the #UninGhana website????https://t.co/NoNf0ovoXQhttps://t.co/Wa7NbtSfzi pic.twitter.com/8C72gQ8K1v — UNinGhana (@UNinGhana) September 6, 2020

