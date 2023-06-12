‘Unintelligent Zionfelix thinks he has arrived’ - Nana Tornado fumes

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor Nana Tornado has slammed Zionfelix while tackling some personalities who has incurred his wrath, lately.



Speaking on Adinkra TV, based in New York, Nana Tornado expressed his discontent with the blogger, attributing his rise to fame to individuals like himself and others.



He went on to criticize Zionfelix's perception of success, emphasizing that he (Tonardo) is partially responsible for the blogger's popularity.



"Don’t mind that stupid Zionfelix. When we are talking about important issues, don’t mention his name. He is an individual of questionable intelligence. It's important to acknowledge that his popularity stems from people like us.



"He lacks sophistication and refinement. While he boasts about building a house in Kasoa as a significant achievement in life, it's crucial to recognize that many of us played a role in his success. We were instrumental in shaping the path that has led him to his current position," Nana Tornado expressed.



He also described the blogger as a sycophant.



“I am not the type of person that cares only about my stomach. I don’t like people who ‘kiss the ass’ of people who have once offended me all because of money. I respect myself a lot,” he added.



This isn't the first time Zionfelix has faced criticism from various entertainers.



Personalities such as Mzbel, Sally Mann, Pascaline Edwards, and others have also voiced their disapproval of the blogger for different reasons.



Earlier on March 11, 2023, Mzbel who has similar concerns, addressed the issue of Zionfelix repeatedly belittling her brand in his interviews.



During a Facebook live session, she issued a final warning to the blogger, urging him to refrain from mentioning her name in interviews with individuals who hold grievances against her, such as Afia Schwarzenegger.







