Ungrateful artistes will forever live to regret their ingratitude - Kaywa

play videoVeteran record producer and sound engineer, Kaywa

Ghanaian record producer and sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei known as Kaywa has

said musicians who do not show appreciation to those who once helped them will forever live to regret it.



“If you don’t learn how to say thank you and appreciate what someone has done for you and at the long run behave as if you didn’t benefit anything from what someone has done for you, it destroys your image and you’ll live with it forever."



The award-winning producer and Highly Spiritual Music CEO made these comments when speaking in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on GBC’s Radio Central in Cape Coast.



“Let’s try as much as possible to run away from ingratitude and it’s dangers because gratitude will take you further in life. God’s faithfulness doesn’t diminish on his children but what will make you go on further is to be grateful.



“So gratitude should be part of every human character. Your own ungratefulness will stare in your face and prevent a lot of blessings coming into your life.”





