Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Under 30 Women Award: DJ Switch, Jullie Jay-Kanz, Efe Grace others bag nominations

Under 30 Project Africa, organizers of Under 30 Women Awards on March 19th, 2021 released the list of nominees for the award's maiden edition.

The Under 30 Women's Award is a humanitarian and Women Empowerment initiative conceived to provide a platform for remarkable female talents in Ghana. The awards seek to recognize and celebrate the achievement of women who are under 30 years of age.

DJ Switch, Jullie Jay-Kanz, Efe Grace, Veronica Rockson, Sante Nsiah Apau, Tiisha, and other young women in the various disciplines of life earned nominations.

Celebrated Disk Jockey; DJ Switch Ghana and Sante Nsiah Apau, daughter of ace rapper Okyeame Kwame were nominated for the teen star award category.

Multiple award-winning Music publicist, blogger, and digital marketing expert Jullie Jay-Kanz was nominated in the blogger and public relation categories.

Veronica Rockson, Efe Grace, and Tiisha grabbed nominations in the Movie and Music categories respectfully.

The event and project are to create a platform to unlock a culture of kindness and collaboration among young leaders.

"We believe it is vital to connect, inspire, and support a new generation of female leaders. With our almost aim of recognizing women from all walks of life, below are the nominees for the first edition of the scheme," Organizers revealed.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Award For Beauty and lifestyle

FacemechanicGh

Roxanne Nana Tuffuor

Elinam Benedicta (AJ faces)

Blessedbee.parlour

Bervelyn kaasins (Kaasins makeup)

Abundance Esinam Blessings



Award for Blogger

Jullie Jay-Kanz

Xorlali kugbey

Dargati gyal

Delayba

Joyceline Natally Cudjoe


Award For Public Relation

Jullie Jay-Kanz

Priscilla A febin

Joyceline Natally Cudjoe


Award For Entrepreneur

Gertrude Mensah

Ella Opong

Brenda Blessings Adu

Lucid Qween

Roxanne Nana Tuffuor

Elinam Benedicta

Listy Natally Cudjoe

Debora Oduro


Award For Social Media

Influencer

Asantewaa

Adwoagenny

Adwoa Freshy

Elinam Benedicta



Award for Health and Wellness

IVY Nyakoah Taylor


Award For Fashion Brand

Estee the Designer

Ts couture

Broniba klothin

Cathrine Fashion


Radio personality

King kady

Anokyewaaba

Award for TV Personality

Edna Efya Stard

Ohemaa Ghana

Yazzi Sangari

Oforiwaa

Anokyewaaba

DebbyQueen

Veronica Ackom Rockson

Elinam Benedicta

Akosua Takyiwaa

Tilly Akua Nipa


Award for Fashion Personality

Elinam Benedicta

Estee the Designer

Adwoa freshy


Award For Women Empowerment

Afi Antonio

Nana Akua lizzie

Debora Oduro

