Under 30 Women Award: DJ Switch, Jullie Jay-Kanz, Efe Grace others bag nominations

Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: HELLO GH

Under 30 Project Africa, organizers of Under 30 Women Awards on March 19th, 2021 released the list of nominees for the award's maiden edition.



The Under 30 Women's Award is a humanitarian and Women Empowerment initiative conceived to provide a platform for remarkable female talents in Ghana. The awards seek to recognize and celebrate the achievement of women who are under 30 years of age.



DJ Switch, Jullie Jay-Kanz, Efe Grace, Veronica Rockson, Sante Nsiah Apau, Tiisha, and other young women in the various disciplines of life earned nominations.



Celebrated Disk Jockey; DJ Switch Ghana and Sante Nsiah Apau, daughter of ace rapper Okyeame Kwame were nominated for the teen star award category.



Multiple award-winning Music publicist, blogger, and digital marketing expert Jullie Jay-Kanz was nominated in the blogger and public relation categories.



Veronica Rockson, Efe Grace, and Tiisha grabbed nominations in the Movie and Music categories respectfully.



The event and project are to create a platform to unlock a culture of kindness and collaboration among young leaders.



"We believe it is vital to connect, inspire, and support a new generation of female leaders. With our almost aim of recognizing women from all walks of life, below are the nominees for the first edition of the scheme," Organizers revealed.



Check out the full list of nominees below:



Award For Beauty and lifestyle



FacemechanicGh



Roxanne Nana Tuffuor



Elinam Benedicta (AJ faces)



Blessedbee.parlour



Bervelyn kaasins (Kaasins makeup)



Abundance Esinam Blessings







Award for Blogger



Jullie Jay-Kanz



Xorlali kugbey



Dargati gyal



Delayba



Joyceline Natally Cudjoe





Award For Public Relation



Jullie Jay-Kanz



Priscilla A febin



Joyceline Natally Cudjoe





Award For Entrepreneur



Gertrude Mensah



Ella Opong



Brenda Blessings Adu



Lucid Qween



Roxanne Nana Tuffuor



Elinam Benedicta



Listy Natally Cudjoe



Debora Oduro





Award For Social Media



Influencer



Asantewaa



Adwoagenny



Adwoa Freshy



Elinam Benedicta







Award for Health and Wellness



IVY Nyakoah Taylor





Award For Fashion Brand



Estee the Designer



Ts couture



Broniba klothin



Cathrine Fashion





Radio personality



King kady



Anokyewaaba



Award for TV Personality



Edna Efya Stard



Ohemaa Ghana



Yazzi Sangari



Oforiwaa



Anokyewaaba



DebbyQueen



Veronica Ackom Rockson



Elinam Benedicta



Akosua Takyiwaa



Tilly Akua Nipa





Award for Fashion Personality



Elinam Benedicta



Estee the Designer



Adwoa freshy





Award For Women Empowerment



Afi Antonio



Nana Akua lizzie



Debora Oduro