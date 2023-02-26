Uncle Ato explains the ‘strange caption’ on his wife’s funeral poster

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Typically, most bereaved families adopt some words or phrases such as ‘Transition’, ‘Gone too soon’, ‘Life well lived’ and many others as captions to the official poster announcing the death of their beloved.



This title in most cases reflects how well the deceased lived or captures the last moments of their existence on earth.



But in the case of Uncle Ato, most people are struggling to grasp what necessitated the caption on his wife’s funeral poster.



Uncle Ato’s wife died in November 2022, and the one-week observation was held in January 2023.



However, the final funeral rites are underway and a poster highlighting some details of the event was shared on the gospel minister’s social media page.



Interestingly, ‘You are a strong woman’ was boldly written in the space which usually bears, ‘Obituary’ ‘Transition’ and many other popular captions.



Questions pertaining to the development were thrown at Uncle Ato during a discussion on United Showbiz, Saturday.



Opening up on the subject, the gospel worshipper said that particular caption was adopted based on the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.



He said, “Ama is a very strong woman. People who didn’t know us or weren’t very close to us think she just died a simple death. She had battled with her health for a very long time but all along she was strong. She had been ill since 2015 but through it all, she was strong. Even in that state, when I am down she’ll rise up from her weakness and console me. She battled and battled,” he stated.



Uncle Ato, however, decided to keep the ailment that led to his wife’s death private.



‘It’s personal,” he told the sit-in-host, MzGee.



