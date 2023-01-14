Ubi Franklin gets tattoo of Davido's late son's nickname 'Popsicle'

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Talent manager, Ubi Franklin recently got several fans emotional following his attempt to honour Davido's late son, Ifeanyi.



Ubi took to social media to show off his tattoo of Ifeanyi's nickname "Popsicle" drawn on his hand.



Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke died on October 31, 2022 by drowning in his father's swimming pool while his parent was out on a trip.



The talent manager drew the name "Popsicle" accompanied with a dove by the side on his right hand with an olive branch in its beak.



Sharing a photo of his tattoo on his Instagram page, Ubi wrote the date "31:10:22", which is the date Ifeanyi passed.