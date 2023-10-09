UTV invasion: How can one show become a thorn in your flesh? – Blakk Rasta descends on NPP

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2023

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has chided the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after some persons who identified themselves as members of the party invaded the studios of UTV to attack Kwame A Plus.



He questioned the NPP over why they are obsessed with the UnitedShowbiz program after issuing a letter directing them to ‘reform’ the content of the show for fairness to prevail and not to castigate the government.



The controversial musician lambasted the NPP for the incessant attacks on the media and bemoaned why they want to determine the content of shows aired by the media in order to curtail criticisms aimed at the government.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on Monday, October 9, 2023, Blakk Rasta blasted the ruling New Patriotic Party for gaging the media in its bid to avoid criticisms.



“Now, we all remember that there was a letter written to the station [UTV] complaining about the said program [UnitedShowbiz], that it was becoming political. My brother, my sister and it came from a political party [NPP]. What is your problem with even a religious show becoming political, especially as a political party?” he quizzed.



“Do you decide for a radio station how it should run issue? Look at the number of political shows we have in the nation. And if that is not a problem to you, but one show becomes a tone in your flesh, then it means that the show is really big and powerful.



"Then it certainly means that the show is truly a nightmare for the ruling party. At the end of the day, we all thought it was over only for us to wake up and be told that there was actually a certain kind of vandalism that went on,” disgruntled Blakk Rasta fumed.



He made the remarks after alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of "United Showbiz."



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program.



The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



