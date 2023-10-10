UTV attack: Akufo-Addo would’ve been impeached if Ghana were a civilized country – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and radio personality Blakk Rasta has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his silence on the attack on United Television (UTV) during the United Showbiz program.



He disclosed that if Ghana were a civilized country, President Akufo-Addo would have been impeached by now due to the menace of attacks on the media under his watch.



The controversial radio personality bemoaned the incessant attacks on the media under the Akufo-Addo-led government that have raised concerns about press freedom in the country, thwarting the progress of journalism as a profession.



Speaking on the UrbanBled show on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Blakk Rasta lambasted President Akufo-Addo for being unconcerned about the attacks on the media and indicated that he should have been impeached by now.



“You see where the NPP has reached right now with Nana Akufo-Addo as president. If this was a civilized country, unfortunately, it's not. Politicians are making sure that the civility of this country is nothing but devility.



"My brother, my sister, if this was a civilized country, this party and his president would totally be leveled, relegated to the background in impeachment. This president [Akufo-Addo] would have been impeached a very long time ago,” he said.



He further slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for admitting its members were involved in the attack of UTV but denied giving them the order to do such a thing.



He noted that the NPP, as a party, has lost its grip on discipline.



“In fact, this is the only party in the world. If you claim that these boys are boys that you work with and under your very eyes, they leave you and go and indulge in things that you do not subscribe to, then it means that your party has lost grip with discipline. How many people agree with me?”



His reaction comes after thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host MzGee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here; we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



SB/NOQ



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



