UTV-Mcbrown saga: Afia Schwarzenegger hails 'lord of local TV' Fadda Dickson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has rained praises on Despite Media’s Managing Director, Fadda Dickson Narh, in the midst of the ongoing friction between their subsidiary, UTV, and former employee, Nana Ama McBrown.



There have been tension brewing between McBrown and her employer/partner, UTV, following issues that emanated from her exit.



Issues regarding the non-fulfilment of contract among others, were cited as the cause of her resignation as the host of the United Showbiz program.



Social media users have since shared varied opinions on the matter, with some siding with McBrown and others condemning her for abandoning ‘the media house that made her’.



However, in the midst of the confusion, Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to her Instagram page to eulogize the United Showbiz Executive Producer, Fadda Dickson.



This comes after McBrown unveiled her new show on Onua TV, an event which has since been topical on social media.



“Without a shred of doubt you have proven to be the god of talent managing, the king of contents, the lord of local television, the Boss of the bosses, the god of set design and the god of concepts... And that is on PERIOD!!!! I rest my case. Reign Fadda Dickson,” she wrote on her Instagram.



Nana Ama McBrown tackles issues regarding her ‘McBrown’s Kitchen’ contract with UTV.



In an interview with Berla Mundi last week, Nana Ama McBrown confirmed rumours that her self-produced show, ‘McBrown’s Kitchen’ had indeed been taken off air following her exit.



“McBrown’s Kitchen has the life. When it comes to cooking shows in Ghana, it is McBrown’s kitchen. Do you understand? It is not dying. Do you understand? I am at a place that I have been welcomed. Why do I have to cry if my show is not shown?” she expressed.



She also claimed to have a binding contract with UTV, which obliges her to pay for the cooking show that airs every week.



“I pay for my show at UTV. It is not free. I pay for it. They consider me too sometimes if I am not well. They do some repetitions, but I have signed a contract that I pay. So, if the owners, and producers do not want to give me the airtime again, I don’t know,” she stated.



Read the post below:





EB/SARA