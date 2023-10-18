USA has improved and Ghana has retrogressed – Nana Aba Anamoah on Black Stars defeat

Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to the Black Stars’ abysmal performance during their friendly match against the USA.



The Black Stars of Ghana displayed what has been described as one of its worst performances on Wednesday dawn, during the first half of its game against the USA.



The US team secured a 4-0 win, a situation that has stirred anger and confusion among Ghanaian fans on social media.



Reacting to this development, Nana Aba Anamoah has joined the tall list of Ghanaians who have shared their views on the development.



In the case of the broadcaster, she isn’t surprised at the national football team’s awful performance.



She explains that over the years, the American football team has shown improvement while the Black Stars keep lingering in failure.



“People vex oo. Were you expecting to beat USA? They have progressed. We have retrogressed. Know this and know peace,” she wrote on Twitter.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians have since expressed outrage at the Black Stars’ performance, thereby calling for the head of the team's coach, Chris Hughton.



The Black Stars have conceded six goals in less than a week after an earlier 2-0 defeat to Mexico.





