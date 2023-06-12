US-based Gospel musician Siisi Edwards releases new single 'Mere Santen'

Music of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah

US-based Ghanaian lead worshipper, Siisi Edwards, has finally released his new single titled 'Mere Santen'.



The melodious song, sang in Twi language with English subtitle translation, is a powerful song of appellations that glorifies God and expresses gratitude for His greatness.



'Mere Santen' is a feel-good, upbeat, crossover Gospel song that will certainly have listeners bobbing their heads and as well get them on their feet dancing.



Siisi Edwards, known for his inspiring Gospel songs, has once again delivered a masterpiece that is sure to uplift the spirits of listeners. The song reminds one of the nature and attributes of God and His unending and unfailing love for mankind.



Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Siisi Edwards said, “I received the chorus of this song during a prayer walk and when I got home, I decided to write an appellation to the chorus. So, the song describes further the attributes of GOD in the Ghanaian language Twi. I believe that this song will inspire others to also worship God for all that He has done for them.”



His music is known for its powerful messages of hope, faith, and love. It also reaches out to GOD’s people, the lost and those who are standing at the crossroads and not able to decide whether to follow Christ or not.



With the release of 'Mere Santen', Siisi Edwards continues to cement his place as one of the most inspiring gospel artistes of our time. Siisi Edwards in collaboration with GP Music have hinted on bringing about two more worship songs by the end of 2023.